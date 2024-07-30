If you’re looking to maintain that beautiful summer glow without exposing yourself to the harmful rays of the sun, self-tanners are the way to go. Brands like St. Tropez, Dolce Glow, Kora Organics, and more offer products that can help you extend your tan and keep it looking fabulous all summer long.

Self-tanners have a multitude of benefits, one of which is the ability to preserve your summer tan and make it last longer. This means you can enjoy that sun-kissed look without the need for sun exposure, which can be damaging to your skin. Additionally, using self-tanners is a great way to achieve a bronzed glow even if you spend most of your time indoors in the air conditioning.

Even as the summer season comes to an end and fall approaches, you can still rock a beautiful tan thanks to these self-tanning options. With a variety of sunless tanner products available, our E! shopping experts have curated a list of nine top picks to suit your needs.

For those who prefer a simple application or are new to self-tanning, a tanning mist in an aerosol can may be the best choice. Dolce Glow offers a popular option approved by Miley Cyrus. If you’re looking for a gradual tan that builds up naturally over time, Kora Organics, founded by Miranda Kerr, has a fantastic product to try.

If you’re pressed for time, consider an express bronzing mousse like the one from St. Tropez, which has garnered praise from model Ashley Graham. And don’t forget to use a tanning mitt to ensure your application is smooth and streak-free.

By incorporating these self-tanners into your routine, you can enhance your tan without having to spend hours under the sun’s harsh rays. Whether you’re looking for a quick fix or a gradual build-up, there’s a self-tanning product out there to help you achieve that summer glow all year round.