This week, there are plenty of new movies to watch on various streaming services. Netflix, Prime Video, and Peacock are all offering exciting new flicks for viewers to enjoy. The highlight of the week is the release of the charming family feature “IF” on premium video-on-demand platforms. Starring Ryan Reynolds, the movie is set in a world where imaginary friends come to life and features a star-studded voice cast including Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Bradley Cooper, and George Clooney.

Another top pick for this week is the documentary “Black Barbie” on Netflix, which explores the creation of the first Black Barbie in the 1980s. Directed by Lagueria Davis, the film delves into the impact of three women at Mattel who spearheaded the launch of this iconic doll. It’s not just a history lesson but also a look at the importance of representation in shaping a child’s identity.

For sports fans, “Federer: Twelve Final Days” on Prime Video offers an intimate look at Roger Federer’s last days as a professional tennis player. The documentary includes footage originally captured for Federer’s private use, giving fans a candid look at the tennis legend as he faces the end of his career.

Animation lovers can enjoy “Kung Fu Panda 4” on Peacock, the latest installment in the beloved franchise. Po, voiced by Jack Black, must train a new Dragon Warrior while facing off against a shape-shifting sorceress. The film promises action and comedy for viewers of all ages.

Lastly, Jessica Alba makes her return to the big screen in “Trigger Warning” on Netflix. Alba plays a Special Forces commando investigating her father’s death and taking on a local gang that controls her hometown. With a mix of action and thriller elements, this movie aims to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Overall, this week offers a diverse selection of movies across different genres and streaming platforms. From family-friendly adventures to thought-provoking documentaries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and start streaming these top picks today.