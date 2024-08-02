The hit sitcom Friends is known for its iconic guest appearances throughout its seasons. One of the notable cameo appearances was by Bob Balaban, who played Phoebe’s father on Season 5. Another memorable guest star was Brad Pitt, who portrayed the character of Will Colbert, a former schoolmate of Rachel, Ross, and Monica. Pitt’s appearance earned him a nomination for an Emmy Award in 2002.

Bruce Willis also made a lasting impression on Friends when he appeared as Paul Stevens, the father of Ross’ college student girlfriend. Willis even won an Emmy Award for his role in 2000. Christina Applegate starred as Rachel’s sister, Amy, and won an Emmy Award in 2003 for her performance.

Danny DeVito earned an Emmy nomination for his role as Roy, a stripper hired for Phoebe’s bachelorette party. Gabrielle Union appeared briefly as Kristen and won the hearts of Joey and Ross. Gary Oldman showcased his acting skills as Richard Crosby, a famous actor working with Joey in a film.

Jeff Goldblum played the role of Leonard Hayes, a theater director who initially clashed with Joey but later got along with him. Jill Goodacre made a cameo as herself in an episode where Chandler got trapped in an ATM foyer.

Julia Roberts played Chandler’s former classmate, Susie, seeking revenge on him for teasing her in school. Kathleen Turner portrayed Chandler’s trans father, Helena Handbasket. Paul Rudd appeared as Mike Hannigan, Phoebe’s boyfriend and later husband.

Rebecca Romijn appeared as a Ph.D. candidate dating Ross, and Reese Witherspoon played Rachel and Amy’s sister, Jill. Sean Penn had a guest appearance as Eric, who had to choose between the Buffay twins. Selma Blair appeared as Wendy, who spent Christmas at the office with Chandler.

Susan Sarandon played Jessica, Joey’s costar on Days of Our Lives, and Tom Selleck appeared in 10 episodes as Dr. Richard Burke, Monica’s love interest. Winona Ryder guest-starred as Melissa Warburton, Rachel’s college friend who kissed her after a night of drinking.

These guest stars brought a new dynamic to the show and added to the humor and charm that Friends is known for. Their performances added depth to the characters and created memorable moments for fans of the beloved sitcom.