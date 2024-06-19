Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including crime shows. Crime shows have a huge fan base worldwide, and viewers love the thrill and suspense that these shows offer. Whether it’s a classic whodunit or a modern action-packed series, there is something for everyone on Netflix.

One popular crime show on Netflix is “Dear Child,” a German limited series that follows the story of a woman and her children who are held captive by a kidnapper. The mystery unfolds as the woman escapes and tries to reunite with her family after 13 years. Another intriguing series is “Who is Erin Carter?” a British thriller set in Spain that follows a school teacher with a dangerous past.

“Lupin,” a French espionage thriller inspired by classic novels, follows the adventures of a gentleman thief seeking vengeance for his family. “The Lincoln Lawyer,” an American legal drama based on best-selling novels, follows a defense attorney who operates out of his car.

Other notable crime shows on Netflix include “A Nearly Normal Family” from Sweden, “Bodies” from the UK, and “Burning Body” from Spain. These shows offer a unique perspective on crime and investigation, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

In addition to these international series, Netflix also offers popular shows like “Breaking Bad” and “Peaky Blinders.” “Breaking Bad” follows the story of a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine producer, while “Peaky Blinders” explores the world of a crime gang in Birmingham, UK, after World War I.

With a diverse range of crime shows to choose from, Netflix continues to be a top destination for thriller enthusiasts. Whether you enjoy classic mysteries, action-packed thrillers, or gritty crime dramas, there is something for everyone on the streaming service. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare to be captivated by the top crime shows on Netflix.