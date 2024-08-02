Anna Kendrick started her career in community theater and made her Broadway debut in High Society at the age of 12. She received a Tony nomination for her role. Kendrick shared that performing helped her learn about herself and others.

Ariana Grande’s career began with the Broadway musical 13, where she showcased her singing talent. Grande mentioned that the musical challenged her vocally and helped her grow as a performer.

Audra McDonald debuted on Broadway in the Secret Garden musical at the age of 22. Since then, she has won six Tony awards and received nine NAACP nominations for her work on Broadway.

Diane Keaton’s Broadway debut was in the musical Hair in 1968. She later transitioned to film and television but reflected on her time on Broadway as a unique and fortunate experience.

Gaten Matarazzo, known for his role in Stranger Things, started his Broadway journey in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. He returned to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

Idina Menzel earned a Tony nomination for her role in Rent before moving on to film and television projects. She also became well-known for voicing Elsa in the Frozen franchise.

John Travolta’s Broadway debut in Grease eventually led to his iconic role in the film adaptation. Despite initial doubts about his audition, Travolta’s charm and talent shone through on stage.

Kristen Bell impressed Broadway fans with her performance in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and later appeared in The Crucible. Bell revealed that she once had to turn down a role due to family commitments.

Meryl Streep made her stage debut in Trelawny of the Wells before becoming a renowned actress in film and television. She showcased her early work in a costume display at the Museum of Broadway.

Morgan Freeman joined the all-Black production of Hello Dolly! for his Broadway debut and emphasized the importance of stage work in honing acting skills. Freeman continued to return to Broadway throughout his career.

Nick Jonas began his career on Broadway in Annie Get Your Gun before branching out into film and television. Jonas expressed his love for Broadway and the unique experience it provided.

Sarah Hyland started in an off-Broadway production of Annie before finding success in Modern Family. She demonstrated her versatility as an actress on both stage and screen.

Sarah Jessica Parker made her Broadway debut in The Innocents and later starred in the musical Annie. Parker expressed interest in returning to Broadway for a new musical project in the future.

Skylar Astin’s role in Spring Awakening helped launch his acting and singing career, leading to notable projects in film and television. Astin’s performance on Broadway paved the way for his future success.

Viola Davis, an EGOT winner, began her Broadway journey in Seven Guitars in 1996. Davis reflected on how the role helped her embrace her femininity and challenged her perceptions of womanhood through her character’s monologue.