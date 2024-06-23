Now that summer is almost here, many of us will be spending more time outside. Whether you plan on spending the day under the sun to get a tan or enjoying outdoor activities, it’s important to have the right products to keep your skin healthy and protected.

Spending extended time in direct sunlight can put you at risk for sunburns and other skin conditions. While applying sunscreen is crucial, there are times when you may forget to apply it or reapply it as needed. If you end up with a sunburn, there are remedies available to help relieve discomfort and promote healing.

Here are 15 after-sun lotions and sprays that reviewers highly recommend for soothing sunburned skin:

1. Coola Radical Recovery After-Sun Lotion: This lotion contains organic ingredients like rosemary extract, lavender, and aloe vera to soothe and moisturize the skin.

2. Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion: Dermatologist-tested, this lotion hydrates and heals the skin with aloe, vitamin E, and cocoa butter.

3. Neutrogena Sun Rescue After Sun Rehydrating Spray: This spray helps replenish moisture in the skin for up to 48 hours, making it ideal for soothing sun-exposed skin.

4. Korres Greek Yoghurt Calming and Cooling Gel: This gel provides immediate relief for red, irritated skin with active plant extracts and probiotic Greek yogurt.

5. Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme Detoxifying Hydrator: This mask calms, hydrates, and cleanses the skin with a blend of natural ingredients.

6. Banana Boat After Sun Lotion Aloe: An ultra-moisturizing lotion with aloe vera and vitamin E to relieve dryness and peeling skin.

7. Pacifica Coconut Vanilla After Sun Body Spray: This body spray offers a refreshing coconut scent and contains soothing ingredients like aloe and chamomile.

8. Burt’s Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother: This product hydrates and soothes sun-exposed skin with natural aloe vera and coconut oil.

9. Solar Recover After Sun Moisturizing Spray: Enriched with natural oils, this spray helps keep the skin hydrated and prevents peeling.

10. CeraVe 1% Hydrocortisone Anti-Itch Cream: A gentle cream recommended by dermatologists to relieve itchiness and redness from sunburn.

11. Dune Suncare The Lifeguard Cooling Aloe Gel: This aloe gel absorbs quickly and soothes sunburned skin without leaving a sticky residue.

12. Vacation After Sun Gel: A powerful blend of ingredients like aloe vera and niacinamide helps restore the skin after sun exposure.

13. Topicals Like Butter Moisturizing Mist: This hydrating mist provides instant relief for dry skin and is perfect for on-the-go use.

14. b.Tan Bronzed Not Baked Tan Boosting Gel: A self-tanning lotion that delivers a bronzed glow while minimizing peeling.

15. YADAH Cactus Soothing Gel: Enriched with prickly pear cactus extract, this gel moisturizer hydrates and soothes sensitive skin.

These after-sun products are highly recommended by reviewers for soothing sunburned skin and promoting healing. Remember to take care of your skin, especially after spending time in the sun, to keep it healthy and hydrated throughout the summer.