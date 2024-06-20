Step into the world of boxer shorts, the summer 2024 trend that’s capturing hearts among TikTok trendsetters and internet style stars. Boxer shorts are more than just a fashion choice — they embody a blend of comfort and effortless cool, shifting away from last year’s Y2K-inspired jorts to take up a vibe that’s all about relaxed luxury and coastal charm, straight out of a Hamptons getaway. What makes them so beloved? Their versatility shines through in every outfit choice: whether you’re lounging by the pool, enjoying a fancy dinner, or hitting the city streets with friends.

If you’re ready to dive into summer’s hottest trend, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve curated a selection of our favorite boxer shorts featuring a variety of prints, fabrics, and fits, each designed to elevate your wardrobe with personality and flair. Whether you’re pairing them with a breezy crop top for a laid-back look, layering them under a matching button-down shirt for added sophistication, or teaming them with an oversized graphic tee for urban edge, boxer shorts offer endless styling opportunities. Channel the carefree spirit of the season and redefine your summer style with boxer shorts — the ultimate companion for every adventure.

Kicking off our favorites list are these stylish boxer shorts. With an elastic waist, button front, and a relaxed fit, they’re ideal for lounging or heading out. Pair them effortlessly with vests, tees, and more — they’re versatile for any occasion. Available in 35 vibrant colors and patterns, including solids, and starting at under $8 on Amazon, now’s the perfect time to stock up on a few styles to keep in rotation all summer long!

The Boyfriend Loose Boxer from SKIMS is a comfy twist on the brand’s iconic style, perfect for lounging, sleeping, and everything in between. Featuring a relaxed fit with an elastic waistband, front center SKIMS logo, and button detail, it’s all about effortless comfort with a touch of chic. Choose from six limited-edition colors and two classic shades to suit your vibe and elevate your summer wardrobe.

Get set to upgrade your summer style with this three-piece set — an ideal choice for fashion-forward individuals aiming to effortlessly sport the boxer shorts trend without breaking the bank. These shorts feature an elasticized waistband, convenient fly front, and are crafted from soft-washed poplin in 100% cotton, ensuring ultimate comfort and a relaxed fit around the hip and thigh. Available in four color combinations blending solids and prints, this pack offers versatile options to suit any outfit or mood.

Get vacay-ready with these striped cotton bottoms that are perfect for embracing the chill-meets-sophisticated vibes of the boxer shorts trend. These shorts are all about comfort, with a loose fit, elastic waistband, and handy side pockets for a laid-back feel. Featuring a mock fly and classic stripe pattern, they’re effortlessly stylish. Pair them with the matching cotton shirt, available in four trendy colors for both pieces.

Step up your summer style with these cotton boxer shorts that are totally giving “luxurious Hamptons vacay” vibes. These solid color boxers are a customer favorite from J. Crew, blending comfort with timeless elegance. Available in classic solid hues, including Navy, they’re designed to elevate any ensemble. Personalize your pair with a monogram for an additional $10, adding a bespoke touch that sets your style apart.

We’re absolutely smitten with these silky boxer shorts! Available in three polished colors, they’re the perfect choice for adding a touch of elegance while staying comfortable — whether it’s a sunset dinner or any occasion where you want to dress up a lil’ without compromising comfort. Complete your ensemble with the matching Silky Button Down & some statement jewelry for an unforgettably chic look that’s ready to shine on your social media feed.

These pink-striped shorts are all about embracing the boxer shorts trend with flair. They’re crafted from cozy cotton and designed for easy pull-on comfort. With four fun prints and two versatile solid colors to choose from, there’s a pair for everyone, including standard and plus sizes. Whether you’re chilling at home or heading out for a laid-back hangout, these boxer shorts are the go-to choice for chic summer vibes.

These on-trend RSQ boxer shorts feature a stylish allover stripe print and a handy button front placket, blending comfort with a trendy touch. With an elastic waist for a comfy fit, they’re perfect for all-day wear during summer adventures. Choose from classic blue, versatile gray, or playful pink stripes to match your vibe. Whether you pair them with a cute crop top or your favorite oversized tee, these boxers are sure to add a fun and fashionable twist to your wardrobe essentials.

Meet the Broady Boxer Shorts — perfect for fashion-forward girls who want to rock the boxer shorts trend with flair! Made from non-stretch material and unlined for a lightweight feel, these pull-on shorts feature vibrant green stripes and modish blue accents along the waistband & front. Whether you’re lounging at home or hitting the town, these boxer shorts are sure to make a statement while keeping you comfy and stylish all day long.

These playfully elegant John Gait shorts blend classic stripes with delicate lace trim and bow details, offering comfort and feminine style in one. Featuring a woven cotton fabric, elastic waistband, and button front, they’re perfect for versatile wear.

Step up your boxer shorts fashion with the Jemmy Shorts, showcasing a flattering high-waisted design paired with practical elements like an elasticized waistband and convenient pockets. These unlined shorts highlight a stylish beige check pattern crafted from a durable blend of 50% cotton and 50% polyester, making them a versatile and chic addition to your summer style rotation.

Woxer’s popular Baller Black briefs elevate your wardrobe with a sporty-chic twist on the classic boxer shorts trend. Featuring a comfortable 5″ inseam, mid-rise fit, and a no-dig waistband for all-day comfort, these briefs are crafted from modal — a sustainable fabric prized for its exceptional softness and breathability. Pair them effortlessly with a matching Woxer top and layer under a crisp, oversized button-down. Complete your look with stylish sunglasses, your favorite sneakers, and a shoulder bag for an effortlessly cool ensemble straight from a Pinterest inspo board!

Give your trendy summer wardrobe a touch of feminine charm with the Sincar Boxer Shorts. These adorable pink striped shorts feature a relaxed fit, an elasticated waist, a stylish branded patch at the front, and convenient twin pockets at the back. Available in pink and blue stripe options to suit your personal style and keep you cool all season long!

Gorgeous, gorgeous girls know comfort is always key when it comes to style. Embrace both with the romantic, Paris-inspired Gigi Ravello Boxer. Adorned with delicate buttons and lace trim, these shorts offer a loose, true-to-size fit that’s designed to flatter most body types. Pair them effortlessly with the Lulu Ravello Crop Tank or the Essen Ravello Blouse to complete your coordinated ensemble.

Last but certainly not least, meet Madewell’s Drawstring Pull-On Shorts — a modern twist on a timeless favorite. Made from crinkled cotton poplin, these high-rise shorts effortlessly blend comfort and style with their easy pull-on drawstring waist. Plus, they’re crafted entirely from 100% cotton for a relaxed, breathable feel that’s perfect for summer.

Ready to elevate your summer wardrobe further with the latest trends? Waist chains are this season’s must-have accessory that you’ll definitely want to add to your collection!