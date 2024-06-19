Summer is in full swing in Rhode Island, and there are plenty of exciting activities to enjoy this month. From music concerts to pride celebrations, here are some must-do activities in the Ocean State.

One of the top events to check out this month is the Rhode Island Pride Celebration. This annual festival lights up the Capital City on June 15th, showcasing the vibrant LGBTQ+ community in the state. The forty-eighth edition promises to be a fun-filled day with music, performances, and more.

If you’re a music lover, don’t miss the Monday Evening Concert Series at Theatre By the Sea. Featuring three Broadway stars and local legends, these concerts are sure to entertain and delight audiences of all ages.

For those looking to support the LGBTQ+ community in Rhode Island, there are several organizations and nonprofits doing important work. From raising awareness to providing services and education, these organizations are making a difference in the lives of many.

Additionally, if you’re in need of more queer friends and activities, there are local LGBTQ+-centered groups and gatherings to join. These communities offer a sense of belonging and support, creating a space for individuals to connect and have fun together.

In terms of outdoor activities, why not visit one of the five farms for pick-your-own strawberries? The season is short, but the berries are ripe for picking and eating. It’s a great way to enjoy the fresh produce and support local farmers.

Looking for a luxurious experience? Consider the Newport Bermuda Race package offered by Hammetts Hotel. For $65,000, you can enjoy a two-night stay on the waterfront, exclusive yacht seating at the starting line, and a one-week stay in Bermuda, among other opulent perks.

If you’re feeling adventurous, head over to Seekonk to experience the world’s largest bounce house. It’s a fun and unique way to spend time with friends and family, bouncing around and enjoying the inflatable attractions.

With so many exciting events and activities happening in Rhode Island this month, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re into music, culture, or outdoor adventures, the Ocean State has you covered. Don’t miss out on these top 10 must-do activities and make the most of your summer in Rhode Island.