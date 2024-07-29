Carrie Bradshaw and Louise from St. Louis reunite! On July 29, 2024, Jennifer Hudson posted a photo of herself with Sarah Jessica Parker in front of the Eifel Tower during the Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Hudson played Parker’s assistant in the 2008 film Sex and the City. “Look who I ran into in Paris!! Carrie and Louise reunited at last! Love is the thing, you know! 😉 #SATC,” she captioned the post.

Kristen Wiig posed with her Bridesmaids co-star, Rose Byrne, during PaleyLive’s Kristen Wiig & Carol Burnett: A Night With Apple TV+’s Palm Royale event at the Paley Museum on March 26, 2024 in New York City.

Tina Fey reunited with her OG co-star, Lindsay Lohan, at the Mean Girls musical premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City.

Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Michael J. Fox reunited and posed with Broadway stars Casey Likes and Roger Bart at the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s opening night gala for Back to the Future: The Musical at The Winter Garden Theatre on July 25, 2023 in New York City.

Ming-Na Wen posed at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony with the cast from the 1993 movie The Joy Luck Club, including Lauren Tom, Rosalind Chao, Tamlyn Tomita, and James Hong on May 30, 2023.

Nia Long and Larenz Tate had an impromptu reunion while walking in the rain on March 21, 2023. “Money in the bank baby ❤️,” Long captioned the reunion, which occurred 26 years after the movie’s release. Meanwhile, Tate posted to Instagram, “RAIN and the MOONLIGHT… feels Alriiiight… Ya dig! Love ya @iamnialong 🖤🖤.”

Chevy Chase reunited with Beverly D’Angelo and Christie Brinkley for a special holiday reunion on Dec. 11, 2022, 39 years after the release of National Lampoon’s Vacation. “The Three Amigos…” he captioned a pic of them all wearing matching sweaters.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair reunited twice in one week after Gellar helped Blair accept her 2022 People’s Choice Award and later took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Gellar called it “a holiday miracle.”

On the Nov. 23, 2022, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the host of the show reunited with her Dreamgirls co-star, Anika Noni Rose, to the delight of fans everywhere!

Arnold Schwarzenegger reunited with his True Lies onscreen wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, at her hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 12, 2022, in Hollywood, California.

The actors who starred in the Fifty Shades trilogy were back together once again, taking in some fresh air at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado, on Sept. 4.

Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn played best friends in the 2003 romcom and have been reunited for Knives Out 2! While shooting the movie in Athens, Greece, the actresses snapped a selfie of their night out with their husbands. “Reunited baby yeah!!! If we can’t get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram then I’ll just keep having her take these pics with her selfie face and post them myself! Love and missed my bestie ❤️#datenight #feelslikeyesterdayHTLAG,” Hudson captioned the Instagram pic.

Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine, who starred in the Pitch Perfect movies and Isn’t It Romantic, reunited on Feb. 7 at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. “My favorite work husband @adamdevine,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer kicked off 2021 with a reunion! The actresses played longtime pals Jenna Rink (Garner) and Lucy Wyman (Greer) in the 2004 comedy 13 Going on 30. “Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room. I love @missjudygreer. ♥️ #TeamJG p.s. Hey, JG — remember how I said I wasn’t going to post you? 😬 Sorry, but you’re cute,” Garner captioned the pic on Instagram.

Doc and Marty forever! 35 years after Back to the Future hit theaters, Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox were back together once again to try their hand at a poker tournament that benefited the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. “Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night ♠️ ♦️,” Floyd captioned a pic of the pair on Instagram on March 5.

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe reunited on the red carpet ahead of the Tom Ford runway show in Los Angeles during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 7. (Ford decided to debut in Los Angeles instead of New York, ahead of the Oscars, which were held two days later. The pair were part of the ’80s Brat Pack and starred alongside each other in 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire and 1986’s About Last Night.

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis were back together once again for a “Women in Motion” screening of their classic 1991 film at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Jan. 28.

Neve Campbell and Denise Richards saw each other for the first time in more than 20 years at an autograph signing in Malibu, California. “#tbt reunited with @nevecampbell about a month ago signing autographs for fans,” Richards captioned a photo with her long-lost actress pal on Jan. 23. “We couldn’t believe we haven’t seen each other since the premiere…picked up where we left off (well you know what I mean?) reminisced about our time filming & shared stories about our kids. She’s as grounded & humble as I remember. One of the things I love about the movies & tv shows I have worked on over the years as we move on to other projects, our paths cross again & it’s heartwarming to reconnect❤️ #wildthings.”

Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep reunited at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.