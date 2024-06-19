The entertainment industry is no stranger to drama, and some actresses seem to attract more hate than others. From personal scandals to diva behavior, these actresses have rubbed fans and industry insiders the wrong way.

Angelina Jolie, once the queen of Hollywood, has seen her reputation tarnished by her bitter divorce from Brad Pitt. Using her children as pawns in the divorce battle did not sit well with fans. Similarly, Charlize Theron’s sharp tongue and scathing remarks have turned off many in the industry, leading to her being labeled as the most hated woman in Hollywood.

Lea Michele, known for her role in Glee, has faced accusations of being a bully on set, mirroring her diva-like character on screen. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, has faced criticism for promoting pseudoscientific theories and selling outrageously overpriced products, leading many to question her credibility.

Tyra Banks, who took over as host of Dancing With the Stars, was reportedly unpopular among contestants and staff, with rumors of her being a difficult boss. Ellen Pompeo, the star of Grey’s Anatomy, has fallen out of favor with some fans after complaining about the challenges of her job, leading to accusations of being spoiled.

Chrissy Teigen, Amber Heard, and Jennifer Lopez have also faced their fair share of criticism from the public. From controversial social media posts to messy personal lives, these actresses have found themselves on the receiving end of hate from fans and critics alike.

While some of these actresses may have found success in their careers, their personal actions and behavior have overshadowed their professional accomplishments. In an industry as competitive and unforgiving as Hollywood, maintaining a positive public image is crucial for long-term success.