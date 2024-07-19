Usain Bolt’s outstanding performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics has been voted as the top Olympic moment of all time in a recent survey. Bolt not only won gold in the men’s 100m sprint, 200m race, and 4x100m relay, but also broke world records in each event, showcasing his incredible talent to spectators worldwide.

The survey, which polled 2,000 UK adults, compiled a list of the top 20 unforgettable moments from the Olympics, which take place every four years. Other notable moments included Mo Farah’s double gold medal wins on home soil in 2012, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards’ debut as the first Team GB ski-jumper in 1988, Tom Daley’s gold medal in diving in 2020, and Michael Phelps’ historic eight gold medals in the 2008 Athens games.

The survey also revealed that 64% of respondents plan to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on television, with athletics, swimming, and football being the preferred events. Catherine O’Kelly, Managing Director at British Gas Energy, a proud supporter of Team GB and ParalympicsGB, expressed her excitement for the upcoming summer sports season, particularly the Paris 2024 games.

O’Kelly highlighted the unifying power of the Games and the diverse viewing experience they offer, bringing people together to witness incredible sporting moments. She emphasized the significance of the Olympics in creating memorable experiences that people cherish for years to come.

The research further showed that 37% of viewers tune in to support Team GB, while 36% enjoy the variety of events on offer. Over a third of respondents appreciate watching countries compete against each other, and a similar percentage value watching sports that don’t typically receive much TV coverage. Even those who don’t consider themselves sports enthusiasts are likely to watch the Olympic Games when it’s on air.

Regarding viewing habits, a majority of viewers (83%) prefer to watch the Games from the comfort of their own homes, while others opt to gather with friends or family or watch at a local pub. Interestingly, one in five fans of the Olympic Games only tune in when Team GB is in action.

