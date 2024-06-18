Broadway’s most anticipated night of the year, the 77th Tony Awards, took place at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City. Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the ceremony celebrated the best and brightest talent in theater. Nominated shows included “The Outsiders,” co-produced by Angelina Jolie, and the musical revival “Merrily We Roll Along.” Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Stereophonic” led the nominations with 13 nods each.

The winners of the night included “The Outsiders” for Best Musical, “Stereophonic” for Best Play, and “Merrily We Roll Along” for Best Revival of a Musical. Jeremy Strong took home the award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role in “An Enemy of the People,” while Sarah Paulson won Best Leading Actress in a Play for “Appropriate.”

In the musical categories, Jonathan Groff won Best Leading Actor for his performance in “Merrily We Roll Along,” and Maleah Joi Moon took home the award for Best Leading Actress for her role in “Hell’s Kitchen.” Daniel Radcliffe won Best Featured Actor for his role in “Merrily We Roll Along,” and Kecia Lewis won Best Featured Actress for her performance in “Hell’s Kitchen.”

The evening also saw awards for Best Direction, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations, Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design in both musicals and plays.

The 2024 Tony Awards brought together the biggest names in theater and recognized outstanding performances across a variety of categories. The night was a celebration of talent, creativity, and the magic of live theater.