The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers have revealed an intriguing new development in the mystery surrounding Tom Starr’s backpack. It seems that the contents of the backpack are set to unveil a surprising secret, leaving everyone on edge.

The big question now is, who will be the one to stumble upon Tom’s backpack? Could it be Deacon Sharpe, Sheila Sharpe, or perhaps Paul “Hollis” Hollister? With the backpack expected to turn up in the storage closet at Il Giardino, it’s likely that someone from the restaurant will be the first to discover it.

Once the backpack is found, there will undoubtedly be a lot of curiosity surrounding its contents. Finn has already inquired with Hollis and Deacon about Tom’s connections, but they weren’t able to provide much information. Deacon, in particular, may be hoping that the contents of the backpack will shed some light on Tom’s past and any hidden relationships he may have had.

One intriguing possibility is that the backpack could contain letters that Tom wrote to Poppy, which were returned to him. If Deacon were to discover this, it would be a shocking revelation, especially considering that Poppy is currently dating Bill Spencer. Could there be a deeper connection between Tom, Poppy, and Luna Nozawa than anyone realized?

Deacon’s suspicions about Tom’s death being more than just a drug overdose could lead him to believe that Poppy had a hand in silencing Tom. While this may not be the truth, it could set off a chain of events that brings long-buried secrets to light.

As the drama unfolds, fans can expect plenty of twists and turns as the mystery of Tom’s backpack unravels. Be sure to tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of July 8-12 to find out what secrets are hidden inside the backpack.

For all the latest updates and predictions on The Bold and the Beautiful, be sure to stay tuned to CDL. We’ll keep you informed on all the drama, romance, and intrigue happening in the world of B&B.