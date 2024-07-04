Tom Kerridge, the famous chef known for his role as a judge on the BBC’s Great British Menu, recently embarked on a challenging journey for his new TV show, Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain. Leaving his restaurant behind, Tom hit the roads in a custom-built 1950s truck to travel across the UK in search of the origins of the food we eat.

Despite his experience with outdoor cooking and setting fire to stuff, Tom faced some unexpected challenges during his travels. He revealed that strong winds made it difficult to season his dishes properly, with salt and pepper getting blown off course onto the plates. However, Tom embraced the difficulties and found joy in the experience of cooking in a food truck.

The show focuses on meeting with farmers, fishermen, and producers to showcase the local ingredients that play a crucial role in the dishes Tom creates. While the cooking process was dependent on the availability of ingredients in each area, Tom made an effort to keep the recipes simple and accessible for viewers who want to try them at home.

Tom’s commitment to locally-sourced food is evident in his work at the two Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers pub in Marlow. He recently issued a warning to Jeremy Clarkson, who announced plans to open a pub serving food made from British ingredients. Tom emphasized the challenges that come with running a food business and the importance of understanding the pressures involved.

Despite facing criticism for the pricing of his dishes, such as charging £32 for fish and chips, Tom has also received praise from satisfied customers who appreciate the quality of his food. One customer even described his fish and chips as the best they’ve ever had.

Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain is set to air on BBC, offering viewers a glimpse into the culinary adventures and challenges faced by the talented chef. From battling the elements to celebrating local ingredients, Tom’s new show promises to be a flavorful and engaging experience for food enthusiasts across the UK.