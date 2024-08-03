Tom Holland’s younger brother, Harry Holland, recently made a surprise cameo in the latest Marvel feature entry, Deadpool & Wolverine. The supervising stunt coordinator, George Cottle, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Harry in a Deadpool costume without his mask on, revealing that he was a “special guest star” for the stunt team on the film directed by Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds.

Although Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, did not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, the film featured many unexpected celebrity cameos. During San Diego Comic-Con’s panel discussion for the film, stars like Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, and others welcomed special friends on stage for spoiler-heavy Comic-Con cameos.

One particularly remarkable moment at the event was the reunion between Reynolds and Wesley Snipes, who reportedly had a contentious relationship when they starred together in Blade Trinity. However, it seems they have managed to patch up their working relationship and friendship over the years.

The surprise screening of Deadpool & Wolverine at San Diego Comic-Con came shortly after Reynolds, Jackman, Corwin, Evans, and Levy attended Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige’s star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Feige, reflecting on his journey with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed gratitude for the highs and lows he has experienced with the franchise and the incredible people he has worked with over the years.

When asked about his favorite Marvel characters, Feige mentioned the iconic characters like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, highlighting the incredible journeys these actors have taken with their respective roles in the MCU.

Overall, Harry Holland’s surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine added an exciting twist to the film, which already featured a star-studded cast and unexpected appearances. The event at San Diego Comic-Con and Feige’s star ceremony in Hollywood showcased the bond between the talented individuals who have contributed to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years.