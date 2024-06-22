The Sandlot actor Tom Guiry was recently arrested for alleged assault and vandalism, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. The 42-year-old actor was taken into custody after an incident with his neighbor, where he reportedly threw a dumbbell into the neighbor’s Jeep. Security footage obtained by TMZ shows a man resembling Guiry throwing the dumbbell at the Jeep’s windshield, causing it to shatter. The man, shirtless and in jeans, is then seen walking away.

The details leading up to the altercation are unclear, but the police report states that Guiry apologized to the Jeep’s owner and offered to pay for the damage. However, he was later seen on door camera video holding a knife while ringing the neighbor’s doorbell. Guiry was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and malicious damage. He was released the next day after posting bond.

Tom Guiry is best known for his role as Scotty Smalls in the 1993 film “The Sandlot,” a classic Disney movie about a group of teenagers playing baseball in the 1960s. The film follows their adventures at a local sandlot next to a mysterious old man’s home, where a legendary dog known as The Beast resides. As the kids navigate through their teenage years, they uncover the truth behind The Beast and its owner, Mr. Mertle.

In addition to his role in “The Sandlot,” Guiry has also appeared in films like Black Hawk Down and The Revenant. The actor’s recent arrest has sparked concern among fans and the entertainment industry about his behavior. It remains to be seen how this incident will affect his career moving forward.

Overall, Tom Guiry’s arrest for assault and vandalism has raised questions about his actions and behavior off-screen. Despite his past success in the entertainment industry, this incident serves as a reminder that celebrities are not immune to legal troubles and personal challenges. Fans and colleagues will be watching closely to see how Guiry addresses this situation and moves forward in his career.