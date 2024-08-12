After the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tom Daley, the beloved athlete from Team Great Britain, has decided to retire from the sport. In an emotional interview with the BBC, Tom expressed his feelings about this new chapter in his life. He shared that he is looking forward to spending time with his family, including his children Robbie and Phoenix, after his long and successful career in diving.

Throughout his five Olympic Games, Tom has earned an impressive five medals, including one gold, three bronze, and a newly-earned silver from the Paris Games. He reflected on his achievements and the support he has received from his fans and team in Great Britain. Tom also mentioned that he had checked off many bucket list items during his time in Paris, including competing in front of his family and serving as the flagbearer.

In addition to his retirement from diving, Tom revealed his plans for the future in an interview with Vogue. He shared that he has enrolled in a sewing course at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Tom expressed his excitement about learning a new skill and mentioned that he has designed pieces of underwear that he plans to launch. He also hopes to start a swimwear project in the coming year.

While Tom acknowledges that letting go of diving will be a major adjustment, he is looking forward to this new chapter in his life. As Britain’s most decorated diver and a trailblazer for LGBTQ athletes, Tom leaves behind a remarkable legacy. He hopes to be remembered as a person who persevered and never gave up on his dreams.

Tom’s retirement marks the end of an era in his diving career, but it opens up new opportunities for him to explore his passion for fashion and design. As he transitions into this next phase of his life, Tom’s fans and supporters can look forward to seeing what exciting projects he will pursue in the future.