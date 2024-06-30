Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg were seen having a great time at Glastonbury while watching Coldplay perform at the festival. The two Mission Impossible stars were spotted in the VIP area on Saturday enjoying the band’s set. Gillian Anderson was also in the same area, singing along to Chris Martin’s tunes.

Coldplay made history by headlining Glastonbury for the fifth time, and fans were thrilled to see Tom Cruise, 61, and Simon Pegg, 54, dancing and singing along to the music. Tom even showed off his dance moves to Oasis’s “Don’t Look Back In Anger” while Simon belted out the lyrics.

Both actors seemed to be having a blast, embracing their inner youth, and didn’t seem to mind being filmed. Tom was dressed in a black open-collar shirt, while Simon opted for a white t-shirt and a grey jacket.

During Coldplay’s performance, the audience was moved to tears when Hollywood star Michael J Fox joined the band on stage. The legendary actor, who is living with Parkinson’s disease, played a red Fender Stratocaster for an emotional rendition of the band’s track “Humankind.” The crowd erupted into cheers as Michael J Fox, 63, strummed his guitar during the moving anthem “Fix You.”

