A new friendship is blossoming between Tom Cruise and Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour. Despite missing his daughter Suri Cruise’s high school graduation, Tom and Travis were seen bonding and having a great time at the concert. Videos shared online show the Kansas City Chiefs star with his hands on Tom’s shoulders, laughing and smiling during Taylor Swift’s performance of “Blank Space.”

Tom, 61, was also spotted dancing along to Swift’s “Shake It Off” while standing in a VIP section with other celebrities like Greta Gerwig, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Hugh Grant. Before the show started, Tom was seen exchanging friendship bracelets with fans, showing his friendly and down-to-earth side.

While Tom was enjoying his time in London, he missed a significant moment in his daughter Suri’s life. Suri, who recently graduated from LaGuardia High School in New York City, posed for photos with her mother, Katie Holmes, and looked thrilled about her achievement. Despite the estrangement between Tom and Suri, the proud mother-daughter duo celebrated the milestone together.

Suri, who has been distant from Tom for years, chose to use the name “Suri Noelle” in her graduation pamphlet instead of her famous last name. She will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in the fall, starting a new chapter in her life. It’s been reported that Tom has not seen Suri since 2012, with their last public appearance together being at Disney World that summer.

Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom in 2012, citing her desire to protect Suri from Scientology, a religion associated with Tom. She has been dedicated to providing Suri with a normal and private upbringing, shielding her from the public eye. According to former Scientology spokesperson Mike Rinder, Suri is not and will not be a Scientologist, emphasizing her need for love and support.

Despite the challenges in their relationship, Tom and Suri continue to live their lives separately. While Tom enjoys his time at events like Taylor Swift’s concert, Suri focuses on her education and future endeavors, guided by her devoted mother. The bond between Tom and his daughter may be strained, but both seem to be moving forward in their own paths, finding happiness and success in different ways.