Tom Cruise and singer Victoria Canal have been spotted together multiple times, sparking rumors of a possible romance. The Hollywood star and the 25-year-old artist met at Glastonbury and have since been seen together at various events. Despite their 35-year age gap, sources claim that they have become “inseparable” and are spending a lot of time together.

Tom Cruise went as far as inviting Victoria to watch him on set for Mission: Impossible 8 in Oxfordshire, a gesture that crew members found unusual considering his usual behavior. The pair first bonded at the British festival in June and have continued to see each other ever since. They were recently seen at the premiere of Twisters in London, arriving in Tom’s helicopter.

Victoria, who was born without her right forearm due to amniotic band syndrome, has been open about her interactions with Tom on social media. She shared details of their meeting at Glastonbury and their subsequent outings, including attending Bruce Springsteen’s concert at Wembley Stadium. Despite their differences, the two seem to have a strong connection and enjoy each other’s company.

Victoria’s background as a performer, having toured in the US and moved to Amsterdam in 2021, adds an interesting layer to her relationship with Tom Cruise. As they continue to spend time together, fans and onlookers are curious to see how their friendship develops and whether it will turn into something more serious. The Sun has reached out to Tom’s agent for further comments on the situation.