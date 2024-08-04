Tom Brady, the NFL legend, celebrated his 47th birthday in style by sharing a thirst trap photo on his Instagram Stories. In the post, Brady highlighted his big year, which included winning his seventh Super Bowl championship and enjoying a boat ride shirtless. He captioned the post, “Birthday selfie, new tradition! for accountability of course.”

Brady also took the opportunity to give a shout out to his big sister, Julie, who shares the same birthday with him. Despite their three-year age difference, they were often referred to as twins growing up. Brady shared a throwback photo of him and his sister on his Story, calling her the most important birthday today.

The celebration continued with Brady enjoying a birthday cake with his family, including his 11-year-old daughter, Vivian, who helped him blow out the candles. Brady expressed gratitude for his family and friends, saying, “Here’s to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out 😜🙌🏼🦁.”

In addition to his birthday celebration, Brady was recently inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. During the ceremony, he took a moment to express his love and appreciation for his children, son Benjamin, daughter Vivian, and stepson Jack. Brady shared, “Your dad loves you more than anything in this world. Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live now, that’s a pretty brilliant sun.”

Brady also mentioned how watching his children grow and learn has brought him immense joy and taught him valuable lessons. Prior to the induction, his kids surprised him with a sweet video to commemorate the special moment.

Overall, it was a memorable birthday celebration for Tom Brady, filled with love, family, and reflection on a successful year both on and off the football field. Cheers to making 47 the best year yet for the NFL legend!