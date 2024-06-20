Tom Brady, the 46-year-old NFL quarterback, has exciting plans to attend the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Brady has decided to bring a special date with him to the Olympics – his daughter, Vivian, who is 11 years old. This decision comes after a tumultuous period in Brady’s personal life, including his retirement from the NFL and subsequent return to the sport before retiring for good.

Speculation about Brady’s relationship with Bündchen began when he took an 11-day break from training camp in 2022, citing personal reasons. Despite facing challenges in his personal life, Brady eventually resumed training camp and issued a statement acknowledging the difficulties he was going through. The announcement of his divorce from Bündchen came later, with both parties expressing their best wishes for each other as they move forward in their lives.

Before their divorce, Bündchen had voiced her concerns about Brady’s decision to return to football, citing the violent nature of the sport and her desire for him to be more present for their family. Despite their differences, she emphasized her support for Brady’s career and their children’s well-being, highlighting the importance of creating a loving environment for their family.

The 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, will be a significant event for sports fans worldwide. Brady, a self-proclaimed lover of all sports, is looking forward to experiencing the diverse range of events at the Olympics with his daughter. From soccer to racing to football, Brady appreciates the values of teamwork, accountability, discipline, and leadership that sports embody.

As Paris prepares to host the Olympics for the third time in history, fans can expect to see top athletes like Simone Biles and Suni Lee competing on the world stage. The spirit of sportsmanship, competition, and unity will be on full display as athletes from around the globe come together to celebrate the Olympic Games in 2024. Brady’s presence at the event, accompanied by his daughter, adds a personal touch to his journey beyond the football field and into the world of international sports.