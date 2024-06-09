Tokyo Vice: Season 3 Canceled, but Producers Tease More Stories to Come

The beloved series Tokyo Vice has come to an end after two seasons, leaving fans disappointed. However, there may be hope for more stories in the future.

According to Variety, the cancellation of the noir thriller was confirmed by Sarah Aubrey, Head of Originals at MAX, J.T. Rodgers, the creator and executive producer of the series, and Alan Poul, the director and executive producer, at today’s Produced By conference. They stated that the decision to end the series before the third season was made mutually to support the storytelling.

“Being able to weave the narrative over two seasons was truly wonderful,” said Rogers.

Rogers and Poul, along with announcing the end of the series, released a joint statement thanking the network Max for their support. They expressed gratitude for the company’s unwavering support in making key, potentially controversial storytelling decisions.

“Over the past five years, Max has made sure we could tell our story,” the duo stated. “They have stood by us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, but they also agreed when we asked to end the first season with a series of cliffhangers, and they agreed when we asked for two additional episodes to stick the landing the way J.T. always envisioned.”

In their statement, they also thanked their partners at Fifth Season for selling the show worldwide and turning it into a global success story. While the future of Tokyo Vice remains uncertain, Rogers and Poul expressed their desire to continue telling more stories from the Tokyo Vice universe.

“We know there are more stories to tell. Of course, we will see what the future holds, but we are truly grateful to have been able to share this story with Max up to this point.”

Tokyo Vice Season 1 premiered in 2022 with Ansel Elgort as Jake Adelstein and Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri in the lead roles. Season 2 followed in February 2024 and concluded in April.