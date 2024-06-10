Taylor Swift Breaks Records with Latest Album “The Tortured Poets Department”

Taylor Swift has solidified her status as one of the most influential figures in contemporary music, breaking numerous records with her latest album “The Tortured Poets Department.” From becoming the first woman to have four albums simultaneously in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 to setting new streaming records, Swift continues to make history in the music industry.

With her album “The Tortured Poets Department,” Swift became the first artist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify in just five days since its release. This milestone not only broke records but also showcased her dominance on streaming platforms. Additionally, the album set a new record for most streams in a single day on Spotify, less than 12 hours after its release.

Throughout her career, Swift has achieved remarkable feats, from being the youngest artist to reach number one on the Hot Country Songs chart with “Our Song” in 2006 to winning the Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2009. She now holds the title for the most American Music Awards in history, surpassing legends like Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

In a groundbreaking move, Swift became the first woman to have four albums simultaneously in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, with her re-recording of “Speak Now” contributing to this achievement. This accomplishment solidifies her as an unstoppable force on the charts.

In 2023, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” became the most streamed country album in a single day on Spotify and the most listened to in a day this year. Swift once again demonstrated her ability to capture global audiences with her music.

The re-recording of “Speak Now” not only broke streaming records but also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, marking her twelfth album to reach this position and breaking Barbra Streisand’s record. She also became the first woman to top the chart for five consecutive years.

Swift made history at the 2024 Grammy Awards by winning Album of the Year for “Midnights,” becoming the first person to receive this honor four times. Additionally, she broke records for digital song sales in the US with her single “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone from her new album and set a new standard by achieving the highest attendance at a concert by a female artist in the US during her “The Eras Tour.”

“The Eras Tour” not only captivated millions of fans but also set a new record for the highest grossing tour, surpassing one billion dollars in revenue. Combined with her net worth of 1.1 billion dollars, Swift became the highest-earning musician in the industry.

In the realm of streaming, Swift continued to break barriers with “Tortured Poets” becoming the most streamed album in a single day in Spotify history and the first album to surpass one billion streams in a week. Additionally, the countdown to the album was the most pre-saved on the platform.

With a resounding success in the first week of “Tortured Poets” release, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and breaking weekly streaming records, Swift continues to set standards in the music industry. Most of her new albums have generated number ones on the Hot 100 chart.

Throughout her career, Swift has produced 212 songs that have debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, ranking second on this list after Drake. In 2024, Swift made history by becoming the first and only person to win the Grammy Album of the Year four times, highlighting her consistency and relevance in the music industry.

In terms of sales, Taylor Swift continues to lead the way. With “The Tortured Poets Department,” she achieved the highest week of vinyl sales in modern times, reaching 700,000 units sold. This new record surpassed previous sales of her own album “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” The release week of “Tortured Poets” reached 2.61 million units in sales, occupied the top 15 spots, and achieved a total of 31 songs on the chart with “Tortured Poets.”