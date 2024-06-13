Todd Haynes and Kate Winslet are teaming up once again for the upcoming HBO limited series, “Trust.” The show, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Hernan Diaz, will be a captivating tale set in the 1920s Wall Street era. Haynes, known for his work on films like “Safe” and “Carol,” will serve as both the writer and director for the series.

The official description of the show promises a gripping narrative told from multiple perspectives, focusing on a wealthy businessman who faces a sudden windfall but endures the loss of his wife. As the story unfolds, viewers will witness his efforts to shape his own legacy being challenged by a determined biographer who reveals long-buried secrets about his past.

Kate Winslet, who has previously worked with Haynes on projects like “Mildred Pierce,” will not only star in the series but also take on the role of executive producer. This marks her third collaboration with HBO, following the success of “Mare of Easttown” and “The Regime.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Winslet expressed her enthusiasm for producing, highlighting the importance of having a say in the creative process. As an actor-turned-producer, she values the opportunity to ensure that the storylines and characters resonate authentically with the audience.

With Haynes at the helm, “Trust” is poised to be a compelling exploration of power, wealth, and the complexities of human relationships. The stellar cast and creative team assembled for the series promise an engaging and thought-provoking viewing experience for audiences eager to delve into this intriguing historical drama.