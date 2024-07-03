Todd Chrisley’s eldest daughter, Savannah, provided an update on her family’s legal situation in a recent episode of her podcast. Despite Todd’s appeal being rejected by federal judges, he remains focused on advocating for his wife, Julie Chrisley, to have her sentence overturned and be released from prison. Savannah shared that her dad was emotional and cried tears of joy at the possibility of her mom coming home.

The legal error that led to Julie’s sentencing being overturned was related to the calculation of her involvement in the bank fraud scheme. The appellate panel ordered the lower court to reevaluate the proper loss amount attributable to Julie for sentencing purposes. This decision gives hope to the Chrisley family that Julie may be released sooner than expected.

Todd and Julie’s attorney expressed disappointment at Todd’s rejected appeal but are hopeful for the future as they plan to challenge the couple’s convictions based on an illegal search that initiated the case. The family is grateful for the support they have received and are optimistic about the possibility of more positive news in the coming months.

Savannah expressed her desire for her mom to be released before Thanksgiving, which would allow her to focus on supporting her dad, who is currently serving a reduced 10-year prison sentence. She acknowledged that Julie’s reintegration into society will be challenging and emphasized the importance of providing her with the necessary support and therapy.

The Chrisley family’s legal troubles began in 2019 when Todd and Julie were indicted on multiple charges, including bank fraud, tax fraud, and obstruction of justice. Following a trial in 2022, they were both found guilty and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. Julie reported to prison in January 2023, while Todd is serving his sentence in Pensacola, Florida.

As the family waits for updates on Julie’s resentencing, Savannah is already planning how to help her mom adjust to life outside of prison. She envisions a gradual reintroduction of Julie to the family, starting with a surprise homecoming for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe.

Despite the challenges they have faced, the Chrisley family remains hopeful for a positive outcome in Julie’s case and is grateful for the continued support they have received from their fans and loved ones. Through their resilience and determination, they are navigating this difficult period with strength and unity.