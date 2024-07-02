Todd Chrisley recently received some positive news about his wife, Julie Chrisley. Julie, who was serving a seven-year prison sentence on fraud and tax evasion charges, had her sentence overturned. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, shared an update on her mom’s release, saying that Todd was emotional and filled with joy when he heard the news. Todd’s main focus right now is bringing Julie home.

Savannah mentioned that Todd is content with his own 10-year prison sentence being upheld as long as Julie can return home soon. She believes that having Julie back will greatly improve Todd’s mental health and well-being. The family is now waiting for Julie’s resentencing after the appeals court found insufficient evidence in their bank fraud case. The court also noted that the judge had made errors in calculating Julie’s prison term.

The Chrisley family is hopeful that Julie’s new sentence will be determined within the next 90 days. Savannah expressed her goal of having her mom home by Thanksgiving. Todd and Julie were convicted on various charges in June 2022 and reported to prison in January 2023. The family’s legal team expressed their disappointment in Todd’s appeal being rejected but are optimistic about challenging the convictions based on an illegal search that initiated the case.

In the midst of these legal battles, the Chrisley family has continued to receive support from their fans and well-wishers. They are looking ahead to a brighter future and are grateful for the backing they have received. The family is hopeful for more positive outcomes in the coming days.

The Chrisley family, known for their reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” has shared many moments together over the years. From red carpet events to family outings, their bond is strong. Regardless of the legal challenges they are facing, the family remains united and hopeful for the future. Their journey continues, and their fans stand by them every step of the way.