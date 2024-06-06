Today in History

Today marks Thursday, June 6, the 158th day of the year 2024, with 208 days remaining. The highlight of today’s historical events dates back to June 6, 1944, during World War II, when Allied forces initiated the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe by storming the beaches of Normandy, France, on what became known as “D-Day.”

In addition to this significant event, on this day in history:

– In 1844, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) was established in London.

– In 1912, Novarupta, a volcano located on the Alaska peninsula, erupted for three days, sending ash up to 100,000 feet in the air. This eruption was one of the most powerful of the 20th century.

– In 1934, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was founded.

– In 1939, the first-ever Little League baseball game took place, with Lundy Lumber defeating Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

– In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, approximately 25 1/2 hours after being shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.

– In 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a divided decision, invalidated a Louisiana law that mandated an automatic death sentence for individuals convicted of first-degree murder of a police officer.

– In 1982, Israeli forces entered Lebanon to expel fighters from the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), with their withdrawal occurring in June 1985.

– In 1989, burial services were conducted for Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

– In 2001, the Democratic party took control of the U.S. Senate following Vermont Republican James Jeffords’ decision to become an independent.

– In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, with a 6-3 decision, that individuals using marijuana for medicinal purposes recommended by their doctors could face prosecution for violating federal drug laws.

– In 2006, soul musician Billy Preston passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 59.

– In 2018, President Donald Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who had served over two decades in prison for drug offenses, a cause that reality TV star Kim Kardashian West had advocated for.

– In 2020, thousands gathered in cities worldwide, from Australia to Europe, to commemorate George Floyd and express support for the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding police reform.

– In 2023, Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer known for her contributions to bossa nova, particularly her English-language lines in “The Girl from Ipanema,” passed away at the age of 83.

