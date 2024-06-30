Taylor Swift’s song “Ready For It” is making waves in the gymnastics world thanks to Simone Biles. During the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials, Biles used the track for her floor routine, showcasing her incredible talent and skills. Swift herself reacted to the performance, expressing her admiration for Biles’ abilities and dedication.

The routine began with Biles performing a triple-double, a move that has been deemed the hardest tumbling pass in the world. This routine, coupled with Biles’ choice to end it with Travis Scott’s “Delresto (Echoes)” featuring Beyoncé, helped her secure the first-place finish in the women’s qualifying event.

While Biles faced some challenges during the beam event, her flawless performances on the floor, bars, and vault solidified her position at the top of the leaderboard. Swift, on the other hand, has been captivating audiences with her Eras Tour in Europe, drawing inspiration from her album “Folklore” and its connection to Ireland.

During her performance in Dublin, Swift shared with fans the significance of Ireland to her album, stating that the country perfectly encapsulates the storytelling and characters present in “Folklore.” After a successful run of shows in London, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce even made a cameo appearance, Swift is gearing up for three shows in Amsterdam before heading to Germany.

Swift’s ability to connect with her audience through storytelling and music mirrors Biles’ mastery of gymnastics, creating a unique bond between the two talented women. As Biles continues to dominate in the gymnastics world, Swift will captivate audiences around the globe with her performances, showcasing the power of music and athleticism to inspire and uplift fans worldwide.