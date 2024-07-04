Kate Middleton has not yet made an appearance at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, but organizers are still holding out hope that she will attend before the matches conclude on July 14. In her absence, Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were seen at the high-profile event on Thursday. Carole, 69, was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club wearing a floral dress paired with a cream blazer, while Michael, 74, opted for a navy suit with a yellow patterned tie.

Typically, the Princess of Wales attends the annual Wimbledon event, but she has been missing as she continues her treatment for cancer, which she disclosed back in March. Despite her absence, All England Club chair Debbie Jevans expressed optimism that Kate, who has been a patron of the club since 2016, might still make an appearance. Jevans mentioned that they are hopeful the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the club’s patron, emphasizing that her health and recovery are the top priorities.

Jevans stated, “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.” She also added that they are prepared to work with Kate and provide her with as much flexibility as needed.

If Kate were to attend Wimbledon, it would only be her second public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis. She was last seen at the annual Trooping the Colour event, where she wore a white long-sleeved coat dress with a black bow while riding in a carriage with her three children.

Following her appearance at the Trooping the Colour event, royal expert Katie Nicholl suggested that it might be some time before Kate makes any more public appearances due to the physical and emotional toll it takes on her. Nicholl mentioned that being under the scrutiny of the public eye can be overwhelming and that Kate would need time to recover from such events.

Nicholl added, “She was on her feet for a long period of time. There was a moment where she was watching the parade … and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted. That’s just a bit of an acknowledgment that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment.”

Despite Kate’s absence from Wimbledon so far, fans and organizers are still hopeful that she may make a surprise appearance before the tournament concludes. Her health and well-being remain the top priority, and everyone is understanding of the need for her to focus on her recovery.