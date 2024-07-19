Donald Trump Jr. recently issued a warning to teenage boys to “stay away” from his 17-year-old daughter, Kai, after she made a public appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Kai delivered a speech in support of her grandfather, Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election, and quickly gained attention for her remarks.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Don Jr. expressed his protective instincts when he learned that Kai was being approached by teen boys at the convention center. He jokingly told them to “get away, you little bastards” and emphasized that they should stay away from his daughter.

Despite the influx of attention that Kai received after her speech, Don Jr. expressed some regret about allowing her to speak at the event. He explained that he felt it was important for Kai to support her grandfather, even though he may have second thoughts about the decision in light of the attention she received.

Kai wore a white dress with a bow in the back and heels for her appearance at the convention. She shared anecdotes about her grandfather, describing him as a normal grandpa who is supportive and caring. She mentioned how he always wants to know how she is doing in school and celebrates her achievements, such as making the high honor roll.

As a budding golfer, Kai also joked about her grandfather’s tendency to call her during school hours to discuss golf games, despite her being busy with classes. She shared a humorous moment where she had to remind him that she was in school and would call him back later.

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. The former couple, who split in 2018 and finalized their divorce that year, also share four other children: Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. Don Jr. has since moved on with Kimberly Guilfoyle, to whom he got engaged in December 2020.

The protective stance that Don Jr. has taken towards his daughter reflects his commitment to her well-being and privacy, especially in the face of public attention. Despite the challenges that come with being a member of the Trump family, Kai’s appearance at the convention highlighted her support for her grandfather and her willingness to share personal stories about him. This glimpse into her relationship with Donald Trump offers a more personal perspective on the former president, showcasing his role as a caring and involved grandfather.