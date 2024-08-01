The Olympic Games in Paris have attracted a slew of celebrities who are showing their support for the athletes competing. From Hollywood stars to musicians, these famous faces have been spotted in the crowds, cheering on their favorite sports and athletes.

Tom Cruise, taking a break from filming Mission: Impossible 8, was seen enthusiastically supporting the women’s gymnastics qualifiers and swimming events. Cruise, along with his frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, expressed their admiration for the athletes and the incredible achievements they have accomplished.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, co-stars in the upcoming movie Wicked, attended the opening ceremony and were spotted at the gymnastics competition, showing their support for the athletes. John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen brought their family to enjoy the games, cheering on Team USA and celebrating the victories.

Other celebrities in attendance included Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Snoop Dogg, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and many more. Each celebrity brought their unique energy and enthusiasm to the events, adding to the excitement of the Olympic Games.

It was not just the athletes who were making headlines, but the star-studded audience as well. From cheering on the U.S. basketball team to attending the women’s gymnastics team final, these celebrities showed their unwavering support for the athletes and their countries.

The presence of these celebrities added an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the Olympic Games, showcasing the unity and enthusiasm of fans from all walks of life. Their support and enthusiasm for the athletes created a memorable and inspiring atmosphere at the Paris Olympics, making it an event to remember for years to come.