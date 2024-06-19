Tish Cyrus expressed her gratitude towards her husband, Dominic Purcell, through an Instagram post where she thanked him for taking care of her. This message came shortly after her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, accused his estranged wife, Firerose, of isolating him from his family.

In the court filing against Firerose, Billy Ray claimed that she was conducting a campaign to keep him away from his family. It was revealed that at least one of his daughters was blocked from contacting him on his electronic devices, although the specific daughter was not mentioned in the documents.

Billy Ray and Tish have children together, including Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison Cyrus. The couple was married from 1993 to 2022, after which they both remarried. However, Billy Ray filed for divorce from Firerose just seven months into their marriage.

Amidst the family drama, rumors have been circulating about the Cyrus family for months, particularly concerning the distant relationship between Miley and her father, Billy Ray. Miley addressed this estrangement during an interview with David Letterman, where she emphasized the influence her father has had on her career and personal growth, mentioning that she inherited some traits from him, including narcissism.

The public has been curious about the dynamics within the Cyrus family, especially given the recent events involving Billy Ray, Tish, and their respective spouses. Fans have been following the developments closely, hoping for reconciliation and peace within the family. The Cyrus family has always been in the spotlight, and their personal lives often play out in public, capturing the attention of many.