Tina O’Brien recently showcased her toned physique in a striped bikini during a relaxing getaway with her husband and friends in the South West of France. The Coronation Street actress looked stunning as she posed for pictures at the Chateau De Saint Paul, where they attended a friend’s wedding over the weekend.

Despite being caught up in a shocking brawl near her home in Manchester a few months ago, Tina appeared confident and happy as she enjoyed her vacation. She was all smiles as she lounged in a black and white two-piece swimsuit, complete with a khaki cap and stylish sunglasses. Tina looked at ease as she posed with her husband Adam and friends, taking a break from the wedding festivities.

In addition to her bikini photos, Tina also shared a picture of herself in a pink slip dress for the wedding, accessorized with elegant gold jewelry and oversized sunglasses. Her husband, Adam, looked dapper in a beige suit, showing off their stylish looks for the special occasion.

This relaxing trip comes after Tina was recently cleared by the police following the brawl incident. She was reportedly acting in self-defense after trying to protect her home from an unprovoked attack. Tina’s neighbors revealed that rival groups of girls had planned the fight outside her residence, leading to the altercation.

According to a source, Tina’s self-defense actions were deemed justified by the authorities, as she was simply protecting her family and home. Despite her petite stature and non-aggressive nature, Tina felt compelled to intervene when the altercation reached her doorstep.

Overall, Tina O’Brien’s vacation photos not only showcase her toned physique but also highlight her resilience and strength in challenging situations. The actress’s ability to stay positive and enjoy life with loved ones after a difficult incident is truly inspiring.