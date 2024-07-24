Timothée Chalamet, known for his versatile acting skills, takes on the role of legendary folk singer Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’. Directed by James Mangold and based on Elijah Wald’s book ‘Dylan Goes Electric!’, the film chronicles Dylan’s journey from his early days to his controversial transition to the electric guitar.

In the recently released teaser, we see Chalamet as Dylan performing “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” on stage, with Edward Norton portraying Pete Seeger. Elle Fanning stars as Sylvie Russo, Dylan’s girlfriend inspired by Suze Rotolo, who famously appeared on the album art for ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’.

The star-studded cast also includes Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, and Norbert Leo Butz as folk music historian Alan Lomax. P.J. Byrne, Scoot McNairy, Laura Kariuki, and many others bring to life the key figures in Dylan’s world.

‘A Complete Unknown’ is set to hit theaters in December 2024, promising an intimate look at the life and music of one of the most influential artists of our time. Stay tuned for more updates on this much-anticipated biopic.