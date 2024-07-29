Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines this summer, but unfortunately not for the best reasons. Rumors of trouble in paradise have been circulating, especially after Ben recently purchased a new $20 million home in Los Angeles while Jennifer is reportedly looking for a place of her own. This comes as their $60 million mansion, which they bought together in 2023, is up for sale.

Despite the speculation, neither Ben nor Jennifer has publicly addressed the rumors of their marriage being on the rocks. They have been spending time on opposite coasts this summer, further fueling the divorce rumors. For instance, Ben did not publicly acknowledge Jennifer’s birthday, and the couple also missed their second anniversary earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of events between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez:

In March 2024, everything seemed fine, and the couple spent Easter weekend together in New York City. However, following this, they were not publicly seen together for over a month. Trouble started to brew in May when Jennifer attended the Met Gala alone and was not seen with Ben for 47 days. Despite rumors of issues in their marriage, they were later photographed together, but Jennifer liked an Instagram post about relationship red flags.

By June, the couple was spending time separately, with Ben moving out of their shared home in Los Angeles. While Jennifer was vacationing in Italy, Ben remained in L.A. and focused on his work and spending time with his kids. They celebrated milestones like Father’s Day and the Fourth of July separately, wearing their wedding rings in public appearances.

As July came to a close, Jennifer turned 55 without Ben by her side but celebrated with a lavish Bridgerton-themed birthday party. Meanwhile, Ben closed escrow on his new $20.5 million mansion in Brentwood, leading to more rumors of an impending divorce.

While neither Ben nor Jennifer has confirmed the status of their relationship, the events of this summer indicate that there may be trouble in paradise for the Hollywood power couple. Only time will tell what the future holds for Bennifer.