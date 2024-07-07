In the 1990s, Lene Nystrom was the frontwoman of the popular Eurodance group Aqua, known for their hit song Barbie Girl. Despite almost 30 years passing since then, Lene, now 50, still looks as youthful and radiant as ever. She continues to share her natural beauty on social media and remains a sought-after performer. Lene’s journey to stardom began when she was discovered by Danish music producer Rene Dif while performing on a cruise ship. This led to the formation of Aqua, and the rest is history. The band achieved international success with their catchy tunes and iconic sound, selling millions of albums and singles worldwide. After Aqua’s breakup, Lene pursued a solo career and even wrote songs for other artists. Her personal life has also been in the spotlight, with marriages and relationships with her bandmates. Despite the passage of time, Lene’s talent and beauty have stood the test of time, making her a timeless icon of the nineties pop era.