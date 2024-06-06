Local Artists Pay Tribute to Celtics with Graffiti Mural in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – As the Boston Celtics gear up for the NBA Finals, a group of talented artists in Cambridge decided to show their support in a unique way. Five artists, who are avid Celtics fans, spent over eight hours creating a colorful graffiti mural along Modica Way in honor of the team.

Passersby can now admire the vibrant paintings of Celtics all-stars adorning the walls of the alley. The Central Square Business Improvement District funded the project, which aims to capture the excitement and energy surrounding the basketball games.

“The Celtics speak to everyone and so does public art at times, so this is a great opportunity for fans to come together and appreciate this art,” said Michael Monestime, president of the Central Square BID.

The mural features playful interpretations of fan favorites, including images of shamrocks, basketballs, and jerseys. One of the artists expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “It’s game time. Time to represent in our way. Trying to bring some heat and passion for the game again. Get people excited.”

Local Celtics enthusiasts who passed by the mural on Thursday praised the artwork, with one fan, Mark Girard, commenting, “This is so awesome. The art itself is very well done. I’m excited for the Celtics obviously.”

The graffiti mural serves as a visual celebration of the Celtics’ journey to the finals, uniting fans and artists alike in support of their beloved team. As the city buzzes with anticipation, this colorful display is a testament to the power of art and sports in bringing communities together.

