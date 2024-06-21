Shay Nanigans, a TikToker, caused quite a stir when she claimed to have charged another mother $15 to cover the expenses of their daughters’ playdate. In a video posted on June 12, Shay shared screenshots of texts where she requested the payment to cover the costs.

The charges included $1 each for chalk, applesauce, fruit, yogurt, and “sat on couch wear and tear.” She also added $3 for the child’s trips to the bathroom and $5 for an “lol doll” broken by her daughter’s friend. Some viewers found the charges outrageous, while others saw humor in the situation.

After the video went viral, Shay revealed that it was meant to be “rage bait” and that she created a fake account for the other mom to amplify the joke. While some felt deceived, others applauded her for being convincing.

This incident goes to show how easily online content can be misinterpreted and taken at face value. It’s essential to question and verify information before jumping to conclusions based on social media posts.