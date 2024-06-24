TikTok stars Campbell Puckett, known as Pookie, and her husband Jett Puckett are expecting their first baby together. The couple shared the exciting news on June 23 through a TikTok video where they announced that Campbell is pregnant and due to give birth in November. They have not revealed the gender of the baby yet, but fans are already excitedly anticipating the arrival of “Baby Pookie.”

In the video, Campbell and Jett can be seen posing in a maternity photoshoot, with Campbell proudly showing off her baby bump in a cream knitted dress. The couple seems overjoyed with the news, referring to the baby as their “greatest blessing.” They also included footage of a beige onesie hanging on a clothesline, hinting at the baby’s neutral color wardrobe.

Fans have flooded the comments section of the video with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the couple. Many have expressed their excitement for Baby Pookie and how lucky the baby is to have Campbell and Jett as parents. Campbell shared that she has always dreamt of becoming a mother, while Jett expressed his excitement at the prospect of becoming a dad.

Campbell and Jett, who got married in 2018, have occasionally shared insights into their relationship on social media. In a recent TikTok video, Jett shared his thoughts on finding the right person, emphasizing the importance of genuine love, excitement for the future, being your true self, and mutual feelings of compatibility in a relationship. Campbell echoed his sentiments, highlighting the importance of being able to fully be yourself with your partner and feeling excited about making plans for the future together.

The couple’s announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and support from their fans, who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Baby Puckett. As Campbell and Jett prepare to embark on this new chapter of their lives, their followers are sure to be there every step of the way, cheering them on and celebrating this special time with them.