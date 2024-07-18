Tianna Robillard recently shared her side of the story regarding her breakup with Cincinnati Bengals player Cody Ford, whom she was engaged to. In a podcast interview, Tianna claimed that Cody had been unfaithful to her by sharing their Cincinnati home address with other people while she was living in Dallas. She mentioned that after receiving evidence of his infidelity, she decided to end the relationship and leave the home they shared.

The 27-year-old TikTok star revealed that she started noticing red flags in the relationship when she traveled to Paris for work and Cody couldn’t join her due to his football training commitments. Tianna felt a strain on her career growth and asked for a sign from God about the future of their relationship. When she received a message from a fan informing her of Cody’s alleged cheating, she confronted him with the evidence and decided to break things off.

Although Tianna did not disclose the details of the screenshots she received, she expressed shock at the words she saw and felt like her world had turned upside down. Despite their engagement earlier this year, Tianna made it clear that there is no possibility of reconciliation with Cody and that she wishes him healing and well-being.

The couple had gone public with their relationship in 2022 and got engaged in April, but rumors of a breakup started circulating when Tianna was spotted without her engagement ring. She emphasized on social media that they will not be getting back together and that some things are beyond repair.

The news outlet reached out to Cody’s representative for comment but has not received a response yet. The situation has garnered attention from fans and followers of the couple, with many expressing support for Tianna during this challenging time. Tianna’s courage in sharing her story serves as a reminder of the complexities of relationships and the importance of self-respect and honesty.