General Hospital fans can expect some exciting drama in the upcoming episode on Thursday, June 20. The day will kick off with Hamilton Finn encouraging his daughter, Violet, to have some fun, possibly with Maxie Jones’ kids. However, Violet will express her reluctance to leave Finn alone, knowing that he struggles with his inner demons, especially when left in solitude.

Meanwhile, Damian Spinelli will share some important news with Sam McCall about a significant discovery he made. He has found the leverage that the FBI has been holding over Jason Morgan, which will undoubtedly rattle Sam. Learning that Jason has been protecting Carly from serious legal troubles may not sit well with Sam, who may question Jason’s priorities.

Carly, on the other hand, will have her own concerns as she warns Jason about Drew Cain’s run for Congress. She believes that Drew’s political ambitions could have far-reaching consequences, especially for his twin brother, Jason. Carly will provide Jason with updates so he can be prepared for any potential fallout from Drew’s decisions.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Palmieri will dig deeper into Trina Robinson’s past, possibly with some help from Josslyn. As they uncover more details about the drama surrounding Trina’s life, Giovanni may start to understand the challenges she has faced, particularly because of Esme Prince’s manipulations.

In another corner of Port Charles, Nina Reeves will confide in Maxie about some shocking news. It seems that Nina may have rekindled her relationship with Drew, which could complicate things further. Maxie may push Nina to be honest about her feelings for Drew and the potential happiness they could find if they both open up to each other.

As the day unfolds, Anna Devane will catch up with Mac Scorpio and share her concerns about someone not being who they appear to be. Terry Randolph will also urge Elizabeth Baldwin to open up about her recent breakup and decision to report Finn’s drinking problem to Portia Robinson.

General Hospital is known for its twists and turns, and Thursday’s episode promises to be full of surprises and revelations. Stay tuned for more updates and developments as the residents of Port Charles navigate through their complicated lives. Don’t forget to visit CDL for the latest General Hospital spoilers, predictions, and news.