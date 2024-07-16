The FBI is currently investigating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was killed at the scene after shooting towards Trump, who survived the incident. Unfortunately, a bystander lost their life, and two others were critically injured during the shooting.

Crooks used an AR-style rifle that was later found to be registered to his father. Reports indicate that Crooks had asked his father to borrow the firearm that morning, claiming he wanted to go to a shooting range. The father, who had allowed Crooks to use the semi-automatic rifle in the past for target shooting, did not see anything suspicious about his request.

Law enforcement is now investigating Crooks’ ammunition purchasing habits, both in-store and online, at local gun shops in the Pittsburgh area. One of the shops under scrutiny is Allegheny Arms & Gun Works, located near Crooks’ home. The shop has expressed cooperation with authorities and offered condolences to the victims of the tragic incident.

Authorities are still trying to determine Crooks’ motives for the attempted assassination. The FBI is working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the shooting, collecting evidence, conducting interviews, and following all possible leads.

Prior to the shooting, witnesses had reportedly tried to alert Secret Service agents to the armed suspect in the crowd. Despite efforts by law enforcement, Crooks managed to fire shots towards Trump. The Secret Service is now reviewing security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are also looking into the potential for further acts of violence in response to the assassination attempt. The focus is on Domestic Violent Extremism (DVE), and officials are not ruling out the possibility of retaliatory actions by other individuals or groups.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of high-profile individuals like former presidents. The Secret Service is committed to enhancing their protective measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The investigation into Thomas Matthew Crooks’ actions and motives will continue to shed light on the events leading up to the attempted assassination and help prevent similar tragedies in the future.