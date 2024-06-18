Ariana Grande, a former child star herself, has recently spoken out about the need for therapy to be mandatory for all child actors. Reflecting on her own experience on Nickelodeon sets, Grande emphasized the importance of creating a safer environment for young performers.

In a podcast interview with US actor Penn Badgley, Grande suggested that therapy should be included in child stars’ contracts to help them unpack the intense experiences that come with fame at a young age. She mentioned that she has been reprocessing her own time on set and acknowledged the lack of support that many young actors face.

Grande also highlighted the importance of parents being present and involved in their children’s careers. She mentioned that during her time on Nickelodeon, parents were only allowed to visit the set occasionally. This lack of parental involvement can further contribute to the challenges that child stars face.

In addition to therapy, Grande discussed the need for a more supportive and understanding environment for child actors. She emphasized that the experiences of young performers can have a lasting impact and that it is crucial to provide them with the necessary resources to navigate fame and its challenges.

Grande’s comments come in the wake of allegations of abuse on Nickelodeon sets, as detailed in the documentary series Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV. While Grande herself had a positive experience on the network, she recognizes the need for change and support for young performers in the industry.

Despite the challenges she faced as a child star, Grande has gone on to achieve success as a pop star, winning two Grammy awards and achieving number one status on her last five albums in the UK charts. She continues to use her platform to advocate for mental health and support for young performers in the entertainment industry.