Fans of The Boys are buzzing with speculation after a surprising interaction between two characters in the latest episode of the show. In episode 4 of season 4, viewers witnessed a tense moment between Vought’s CEO Ashley Barrett and The Seven’s hero A-Train in Homelander’s private quarters.

A-Train is on a mission to steal a vial of Compound V from Homelander to help Hughie Campbell save his father. During this daring act, he finds Ashley in Homelander’s room, which leads to fans questioning her true intentions. Some fans believe that Ashley may have taken some Compound V for herself and her actions were a cover-up.

The online community is abuzz with various theories about Ashley’s motives. Some speculate that she is trying to level the playing field against Homelander and The Deep, while others believe she is seeking a way out of her dangerous situation at Vought. Fans are also discussing the possibility of Ashley gaining superpowers in the future and how she might use them to stand up to Homelander.

As the speculation continues to grow, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode of The Boys to see how the storyline unfolds. The episode titled “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son” is set to air on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Overall, the unexpected turn of events in the latest episode has sparked a wave of excitement and intrigue among fans of The Boys. The complex dynamics between the characters and the unpredictable twists in the plot have kept viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this thrilling series.