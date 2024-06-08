the-voice-kids-diesen-talenten-gelang-der-durchbruch

The Voice Kids: Former Contestants Who Made it Big

In over ten years of “The Voice Kids,” there have been numerous talents who have used the show as a stepping stone to successful music careers. Today’s superstars like Mike Singer, Zoe Wees, and Loi are prime examples. But what are these former talents up to now?

The 12th season of “The Voice Kids” aired in 2024 on SAT.1, showcasing a plethora of young talents unlike any other music show. The performances by the kids in front of the coaches often mark the beginning of a promising career. Many of these talents have gone on to become successful artists.

Here is a selection of former “The Voice Kids” participants who have achieved breakthrough success:

“The Voice Kids – The Warm-Up Show” on Joyn featured some former talents who shared their current endeavors. From Loi’s successful singles to Egon’s debut album and tour, the former contestants have been making strides in the music industry.

Stay tuned to see which talents from “The Voice Kids” will be the next big stars in the music industry. The show continues to be a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and kickstart their careers.