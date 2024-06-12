The UniverSoul Circus is back in Houston to celebrate their 30th Anniversary. Catch the UniverSoul Circus at Butler Stadium from June 13 – July 21 and enter for your chance to win a VIP Family 4-Pack.

The UniverSoul Circus is a one-of-a-kind entertainment extravaganza that combines music, dance, and circus acts from around the world. With its vibrant costumes, high-energy performances, and interactive audience participation, the UniverSoul Circus has been captivating audiences for three decades.

This year’s anniversary celebration promises to be bigger and better than ever, with new acts, surprises, and special guest performers. From jaw-dropping acrobatics to hilarious clowns, the UniverSoul Circus offers something for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to the thrilling performances, the UniverSoul Circus also offers a variety of food and beverage options, as well as merchandise for purchase. Guests can take home souvenirs to remember their unforgettable experience at the circus.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the UniverSoul Circus or experiencing it for the first time, this year’s 30th-anniversary celebration is not to be missed. Bring your family and friends for an evening of fun, laughter, and excitement under the big top.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the UniverSoul Circus at Butler Stadium from June 13 – July 21. Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure your seats for this unforgettable experience. Join in the celebration of 30 years of magic, music, and memories with the UniverSoul Circus in Houston.