Yellowstone fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the hit show, but recent news about Kevin Costner’s future with the series has left many questioning what will happen next. Costner, who plays John Dutton III, recently announced that he will not be returning for Season 5B or any future seasons of the show.

In a video posted on Instagram, Costner shared that his decision to leave Yellowstone was due to his commitment to his latest project, Horizon: An American Saga. Despite his love for the series and the character of John Dutton III, Costner felt that he needed to prioritize his new film series over continuing with Yellowstone.

Paramount Network, the home of Yellowstone, expressed their respect for Costner’s decision and acknowledged his integral role in the success of the show. While fans may be disappointed to see Costner leave, they can look forward to the return of Yellowstone on November 10.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family as they navigate the challenges of running the largest cattle ranch in the United States. The show has garnered a large fan base and critical acclaim, making Costner’s departure a significant moment for the series.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Costner’s exit, there are still many questions about the future of Yellowstone. With spinoffs and offshoots in the works, fans can expect to see more from the Yellowstone universe in the coming years.

As fans eagerly await the return of Yellowstone, they can also reflect on the impact Costner has had on the series and look forward to what the future holds for this beloved show. Stay tuned for more updates on the ongoing drama surrounding Yellowstone and its cast.