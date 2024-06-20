Variety Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh recently released a tell-all book titled “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass,” which has unveiled some shocking revelations about the behind-the-scenes of The Apprentice franchise.

One of the most headline-grabbing stories from the book is about Donald Trump Jr. allegedly having an affair with The Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day. Clay Aiken, another contestant, claimed that the relationship between Trump Jr. and O’Day was an open secret, with Aubrey herself confirming it during a performance in Florida.

The book also delves into how Donald Trump’s agent at the time, Jim Griffin, disapproved of his appearance on The Apprentice. Griffin reportedly warned Trump about the potential risks and embarrassment the show could bring, but Trump and Burnett went ahead with the project despite the concerns.

Additionally, the book reveals that Arsenio Hall had reservations about joining The Apprentice due to concerns about how it might be perceived, especially after the controversy surrounding Barack Obama’s birth certificate. Arsenio feared that appearing on the show might be seen as an endorsement of Trump, according to Clay Aiken.

Before his initial presidential run, NBC executives reportedly tried to discourage Trump from entering the race. However, Trump found a way to balance his commitments by not hosting the show for five seasons to focus on his political ambitions.

Furthermore, the book discloses Trump’s plans to have his children, particularly Ivanka Trump, take over The Apprentice if it continued. Despite Trump’s intentions, NBC ultimately chose Arnold Schwarzenegger to host the show before its eventual end.

The book also sheds light on Trump’s behavior on set, portraying him as temperamental and demanding. Trump reportedly acted like a child, storming off set if things didn’t go his way and making the production team track his movements in real-time.

Moreover, the book details Trump’s alleged obsession with actress Debra Messing, with Trump repeatedly mentioning her during interviews. The book also describes several instances where Trump allegedly crossed boundaries with female contestants, inviting them to his office and engaging in inappropriate conversations.

Contestants also accused show creator Mark Burnett of mistreating them during their time on the show. Several contestants revealed instances of unfair treatment, hazing, and broken promises by Burnett, leading to a tense and uncomfortable environment.

In addition, Piers Morgan made a shocking revelation in the book, claiming that Omarosa Manigault Newman propositioned him for a romantic relationship to boost ratings for the show, highlighting the manipulative nature of reality TV.

Lastly, Randal Pinkett, a former contestant and winner of Season 4, accused Trump of racism and sexism, claiming that Trump deliberately portrayed Black contestants in a negative light. Pinkett declined an offer from Trump to share his win with a white contestant, citing racism and sexism as the driving forces behind Trump’s decision-making.

Overall, the tell-all book paints a revealing and sometimes disturbing picture of the inner workings of The Apprentice franchise and the people involved, shedding light on the complexities and controversies surrounding the hit reality show.