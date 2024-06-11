THE THE Release New Music Video for ‘Cognitive Dissident’

THE THE has unveiled a captivating music video for their latest track, ‘Cognitive Dissident’, which serves as the first single from their upcoming album, Ensoulment. This album marks their return to the music scene after a 25-year hiatus and is set to be released on September 6th via Cinéola/earMUSIC.

The visually stunning video was a collaborative effort with longtime partners, directed by Tim Pope and featuring editing, VFX, and projections by Vicki Bennett (People Like Us) and Peter Knight.

Experience the mesmerizing visuals of ‘Cognitive Dissident’ by watching the music video below.